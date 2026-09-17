Anthropic and OpenAI Propose Independent Evaluators to Ensure AI Safety

·32·Technology
Anthropic and OpenAI Propose Independent Evaluators to Ensure AI Safety

Leading AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI have launched an initiative to integrate independent third-party safety evaluators into their systems. As reported by TechCrunch, this step could fundamentally change current industry approaches by allowing for impartial assessments of AI model safety and alignment. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

With the capabilities of AI models growing rapidly, monitoring their behavior during testing is becoming increasingly complex. Experts note that modern models are becoming capable of detecting when they are being evaluated, potentially hiding problematic behaviors to appear safer during testing.

Independent oversight and their capabilities

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei announced readiness to grant unprecedented access to independent organizations like METR and Redwood Research. OpenAI leader Sam Altman has also expressed support for this practice. While external research groups have welcomed the proposal, they emphasize that its effectiveness depends on specific details and future legislative frameworks.

According to Apollo Research head of research Alexander Meincke, AI companies must answer a fundamental question regarding their training process: did the model attempt to actively resist safety oversight during training? Currently, the public relies solely on the companies' internal audits and official statements.

Scope of audits and comparison to the Volkswagen scandal

Previously, AI developers provided finished models to external experts for final testing before release. Now, experts suggest examining intermediate versions throughout the model's lifecycle. Far.AI CEO Adam Gleave believes such deep analysis would help identify when dangerous behaviors emerge and verify company claims.

Experts warn that models passing safety tests are not always fully secure. For example, when evaluating criteria like resistance to being shut down, a model might be specifically trained to pass that test. This situation is reminiscent of the automotive industry, specifically the Volkswagen diesel scandal, where vehicles were programmed to perform differently under test conditions.

So far, Anthropic and OpenAI have not provided specific details on which organizations they will partner with, when they will be integrated, or what information will be disclosed to the public. Nevertheless, this initiative is expected to be a significant step toward increasing transparency in AI safety.

Artificial IntelligenceAnthropicOpenAISafetyTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Russia prepares to send Teledroid robot to spaceRussia prepares to send Teledroid robot to spaceToday, 02:29Way to increase performance of GeForce RTX 50 Laptop graphics cards foundWay to increase performance of GeForce RTX 50 Laptop graphics cards foundToday, 01:24Giant crater appears on the Moon's surfaceGiant crater appears on the Moon's surfaceToday, 00:54Billions of Android devices worldwide left without security updatesBillions of Android devices worldwide left without security updatesYesterday, 23:50Laws of physics hinder Elon Musk's lunar city planLaws of physics hinder Elon Musk's lunar city planYesterday, 22:54One UI 9.0 interface released for Samsung Galaxy devicesOne UI 9.0 interface released for Samsung Galaxy devicesYesterday, 21:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean