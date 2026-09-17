Russia prepares to send Teledroid robot to space

The launch of the next Progress MS-36 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for November 2026. According to Roskosmos, this mission will deliver the unique Teledroid robotic complex to the orbital station. This high-tech device is designed to ensure the safety of cosmonauts during spacewalks and ease their heavy workload. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

During the recent successful flight of the Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft, the first batch of equipment intended for the Teledroid space experiment reached the station. Specifically, a special cosmonaut "armor" — an exoskeleton equipped with a computing complex — was sent to the station. The main robot will arrive on the next flight.

Technical capabilities of the Teledroid robot

The head of Roskosmos noted that Teledroid will allow for the execution of complex operations in space that are extremely dangerous for human life. This will significantly reduce the risks for specialists during spacewalks.

The system has an anthropomorphic torso-type structure without legs.

The robot is fully equipped with modern technical vision systems.

It has the ability to perform certain tasks independently (autonomously).

It operates in a replication mode, precisely mimicking the movements of a cosmonaut wearing an exoskeleton.

This project is expected to be an important step in performing future long-term orbital missions by integrating modern robotics and space research. The November flight will become a key stage in testing the system's capabilities in practice.