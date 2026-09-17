Huge new crater discovered on the Moon, it appeared just two years ago

Analysis of images captured by the US Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has identified the largest impact crater recorded on the lunar surface in recent years. According to Science Advances, this massive structure, measuring 222 meters in diameter, is one of the largest modern impact craters found in the solar system, with an age of just under two years. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Experts compared new and old images taken by the LRO's wide-angle camera in the autumn of 2025. As a result, it became clear that a major change had occurred in a previously empty area of the Moon and a new object had appeared. Researchers also utilized additional frames from the narrow-angle camera to clarify the initial data.

According to scientists' calculations, this massive crater was formed in the spring of 2024. Cosmic events of this scale occur on average once every 132 years based on existing Earth models. This demonstrates how unique and scientifically significant the discovery is.

Scientific analysis conducted within the project

Researchers carried out special observations to study how the formation of the new crater affected the geology of the surrounding area. Based on the data obtained, scientists were able to update modern scientific models explaining the formation process of impact craters.

The lunar surface is constantly subjected to impacts from various cosmic objects and meteorites. Based on modern scientific estimates, there are about 5,000 large craters on the Moon, Earth's natural satellite, ranging in size from 1 kilometer to 20 kilometers.

It has also been determined that there are about a million such structures with diameters ranging from 10 meters to 1 kilometer. The number of small craters less than 10 meters in size on the lunar surface is estimated to be approximately 1 billion.