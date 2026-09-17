iPhone 18 Pro Max outperforms Galaxy S26 Ultra in charging speed

·47·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro Max outperforms Galaxy S26 Ultra in charging speed

The competition for charging speeds in the smartphone market has reached a new level. According to ixbt.com, during performance tests of next-generation flagships, Apple's upcoming device achieved a significant result, surpassing its main competitor. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It turns out that the iPhone 18 Pro Max model has managed to outperform the Galaxy S26 Ultra in fast charging metrics. This development is sparking great interest among tech enthusiasts, as charging speed was not previously considered one of the main strengths of Apple devices.

Test results and technical specifications

Based on test results from Xiaobai’s Tech Reviews, the smartphone with a 5400 mAh battery showed very high performance. Specifically, according to renowned insider Ice Universe, the device managed to reach 34% charge in just the first 10 minutes.

Furthermore, just 15 minutes after plugging the device in, the charge level reached 55%. The total time taken to charge the battery from zero to one hundred percent was slightly less than 55 minutes.

What benefits does this create for users?

These figures are considered a major step in the history of Apple smartphones. Typically, users had to wait a long time for flagship devices to charge. Now, having the battery more than half full in less than a quarter of an hour provides significant convenience for daily use.

Experts note that such technological upgrades drastically increase the ability to use the smartphone continuously during long trips or busy workdays. In terms of time-saving, this metric provides a significant competitive advantage in the technology market.

Ice Universe called this result a huge achievement and a serious positive change for the new generation of iPhone models. How this technology proves itself during further tests and practical use remains in the spotlight of the tech world.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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