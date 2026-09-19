Samsung reveals international release dates for One UI 9.0 update

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the global rollout schedule for its latest operating system interface. According to ixbt.com, the company began distributing the stable version of the One UI 9.0 software for Galaxy S26 smartphones in South Korea this week. Now, the release dates for this major update in other international markets have also been clarified. This is reported by news source.

Based on information from the company's Thailand division, the dates for when this update will first appear outside of South Korea have been revealed. Typically, Samsung tests its major software updates in its home market first, then follows a practice of rolling them out to other countries in phases.

Global distribution and timelines

According to Samsung Thailand, the One UI 9.0 version for Galaxy S26 series devices in that country will be available for use starting September 21 of this year. Experts note that it is during this period that the update is expected to begin active distribution in other international markets as well.

Furthermore, in accordance with plans for the phased expansion of the software, the second wave is scheduled for September 28. On this date, other popular flagship models from the company are also expected to enjoy the features of the latest operating system.

Plans for the coming month

According to reports, besides the flagship series, other popular models have not been overlooked. In particular, a stable version of the One UI 9.0 interface is also being prepared for owners of the Galaxy S23 FE gadget.

According to the source, the process of distributing this important update for Galaxy S23 FE smartphones is planned to begin in October of this year. This shows that Samsung provides users with the opportunity to update their device software in stages.