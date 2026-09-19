iPhone 18 Pro protective glass proves stronger than competitors

Renowned blogger JerryRigEverything subjected the newly released iPhone 18 Pro to his traditional durability tests. According to ixbt.com, the device's protective glass has proven to be significantly more resistant to external impacts compared to many other flagship models. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The testing process did not start with durability tests immediately. First, the blogger captured detailed footage of the new smartphone's variable aperture camera mechanism under a microscope. The display area housing one of the FaceID sensors was also closely examined using a microscope.

Durability test results

As always, the expert's main focus was on the screen's protective glass. Typically, scratches on modern smartphones begin to appear when exposed to materials with a hardness level of 6 on the Mohs scale. However, this rule did not apply to Apple 's latest device.

It turned out that even materials with a hardness level of 6 on the Mohs scale left no marks on the iPhone 18 Pro screen. This means that the glass layer used by Apple engineers is significantly harder than the products of most competitors on the market.

Chassis durability and final conclusions

In addition to hardness tests, the blogger also traditionally checked the device's resistance to bending. It is noted that the iPhone 18 Pro chassis passed this mechanical pressure test perfectly without any issues.

The results are positive news for users who prioritize screen safety and durability in daily use. This level of strength in the new smartphone's glass significantly reduces the risk of accidental scratches and extends the device's service life.