Kylian Mbappe compares meeting with Zinedine Zidane to a movie

France national team forward Kylian Mbappe compared his unexpected reunion in the national team with Zinedine Zidane, who invited him to the Real Madrid training ground in his youth, to a scene from a movie. As reported by Goal.com, the player reflected on this event in a unique way following the change of head coach for the French national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

A cinematic meeting and a new era

The resignation of Didier Deschamps and the appointment of Zinedine Zidane in his place opened a new chapter in French football. Deschamps left the national team in July after 14 years in charge, following a defeat in the World Cup semi-finals.

In an interview with AS, Kylian Mbappe recalled his first meeting with Zidane 15 years ago. It was revealed that the legendary midfielder had personally taken the young player to the Real Madrid training complex at that time.

"He was the first person to take me to Real Madrid, to the training ground. I was 13 or 14 years old, so a long time has passed. Now he is my coach in the national team. It's like a movie, but it's wonderful and it's real," said Mbappe.

European Championship and Nations League ahead

The French national team is preparing for Nations League matches against Turkey under the new head coach. The team has clear goals, and the players are striving for success under the new specialist.

"We are starting a new process with France. We have two years to prepare for the European Championship, and that is our current focus. This is a new era that has begun with a new coach," the forward added.

Club situation and thoughts on referees

Beyond the international break, Kylian Mbappe has had a very productive start to the season, scoring 8 goals in 8 matches. However, his club suffered a 2-1 defeat in the derby against Atletico Madrid in the last round.

After this defeat, Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee's decisions. Nevertheless, Mbappe preferred not to get involved in the officiating controversy and stated he would not share his opinion.

"I have my own thoughts, but I will keep them to myself. I have never been that kind of player and I never will be. The referee is also human and makes mistakes, but I don't want to delve deeper into this matter," said Kylian Mbappe.