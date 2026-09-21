Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones to feature secret screen function

Xiaomi has revealed a new capability for its upcoming flagships, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, the devices will be equipped with a SuperPixel 2.0 display featuring a hardware-level privacy function called Smart Privacy Screen. This technology protects screen content from prying eyes while ensuring high image quality. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main advantage of the new system lies in its flexibility. Unlike standard privacy films or software filters, users can hide information not just across the entire screen, but specifically for required apps and interface elements. In particular, the option to enable protection separately for specific app notifications, app windows, split-screen mode, and lock screen messages will be provided.

Smart Privacy Screen and control options

Several convenient methods are provided for managing the privacy function. For instance, the global mode can be assigned to a dedicated AI button, allowing activation with a single press. Additionally, settings can be adjusted using the Super Xiao Ai voice assistant, where one simply needs to verbally explain which information to protect and under what circumstances.

This secret screen technology will be part of the new SuperPixel 2.0 suite. Previously, the company announced that these displays utilize advanced M11 material and that the screen bezels measure just 0.99 mm. The official launch of the smartphones is scheduled for September 23 of this year.

Technical specifications and pricing policy

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models will incorporate not only an advanced screen but also the latest technological breakthroughs. According to reports, the flagships will be equipped with a modern 2 nm platform, a Leica camera system featuring two 200 MP modules, and Jinshajiang batteries containing 32% silicon.

At the same time, high-tech components will impact the price of the devices. Xiaomi executive Lu Weibing has already confirmed that the new generation of flagships will be more expensive than their predecessors.