Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones to feature secret screen function

·45·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones to feature secret screen function

Xiaomi has revealed a new capability for its upcoming flagships, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, the devices will be equipped with a SuperPixel 2.0 display featuring a hardware-level privacy function called Smart Privacy Screen. This technology protects screen content from prying eyes while ensuring high image quality. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main advantage of the new system lies in its flexibility. Unlike standard privacy films or software filters, users can hide information not just across the entire screen, but specifically for required apps and interface elements. In particular, the option to enable protection separately for specific app notifications, app windows, split-screen mode, and lock screen messages will be provided.

Smart Privacy Screen and control options

Several convenient methods are provided for managing the privacy function. For instance, the global mode can be assigned to a dedicated AI button, allowing activation with a single press. Additionally, settings can be adjusted using the Super Xiao Ai voice assistant, where one simply needs to verbally explain which information to protect and under what circumstances.

This secret screen technology will be part of the new SuperPixel 2.0 suite. Previously, the company announced that these displays utilize advanced M11 material and that the screen bezels measure just 0.99 mm. The official launch of the smartphones is scheduled for September 23 of this year.

Technical specifications and pricing policy

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models will incorporate not only an advanced screen but also the latest technological breakthroughs. According to reports, the flagships will be equipped with a modern 2 nm platform, a Leica camera system featuring two 200 MP modules, and Jinshajiang batteries containing 32% silicon.

At the same time, high-tech components will impact the price of the devices. Xiaomi executive Lu Weibing has already confirmed that the new generation of flagships will be more expensive than their predecessors.

XiaomiSmartphonesTechnologyGadgetsNews
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Vivo introduces new X500 series with Dimensity 9600 Pro processorVivo introduces new X500 series with Dimensity 9600 Pro processorToday, 20:50NASA underestimated the seasonal shift of Earth's center by halfNASA underestimated the seasonal shift of Earth's center by halfToday, 20:26Google returns to the market with new Googlebook laptopsGoogle returns to the market with new Googlebook laptopsToday, 19:30Vivo Unveils X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Flagships with Zeiss and Sony CamerasVivo Unveils X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Flagships with Zeiss and Sony CamerasToday, 18:56Huawei presents its first desktop computer running HarmonyOSHuawei presents its first desktop computer running HarmonyOSToday, 15:25Issues identified in iPhone 18 Pro performance due to iOS 27Issues identified in iPhone 18 Pro performance due to iOS 27Today, 13:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed