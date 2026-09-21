Woman who hired hitman to kill her husband and her lover sentenced to 8.5 years in prison in Namangan

In Namangan region, a woman who sought a hitman to kill her husband and her lover were sentenced to 8 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

According to court materials, N.M., born in 1989, had been living with M.B. in a religious marriage since 2011. In early 2025, she met X.T., born in 1992, at a dental clinic, and they later became intimate. In August 2025, after N.M.'s husband found out about the relationship, disagreements arose between the spouses.

In February 2026, N.M. turned to an acquaintance, T.Q., asking him to find someone to kill her husband. She offered 6 thousand dollars for this. X.T. gave T.Q. 1 thousand dollars as an advance. However, T.Q. reported this to the internal affairs bodies and provided law enforcement agencies with the money given to him and an audio recording of his conversation with N.M. Following this, an operational event was organized.

On March 4, 2026, as part of the operational event, the staged murder of M.B. was simulated. Photos and videos showing apparent injuries on his body were prepared and shown to N.M. and X.T. They believed that the husband had actually been killed.

Afterwards, the woman and her lover were detained by operational officers while handing over the agreed 5.5 thousand dollars to the conditional killer.

During the court trial, N.M. stated that she had no intention of killing her husband, but actually wanted him to be beaten severely and scared. According to her, her husband regularly beat and assaulted her. However, M.B. denied these accusations in court.

The Namangan City Court on Criminal Cases found N.M. and X.T. guilty under Articles 25, 28, and Article 97, Part 2, Paragraph "p" of the Criminal Code. Each of them was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months of imprisonment.