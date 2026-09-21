Historical thriller in Samarkand: Uzbekistan brings Indian giants to their knees!

The central clash between the top favorites of the tournament at the 46th Chess Olympiad, hosted by ancient and youthful Samarkand, came to a truly dramatic end. In the decisive 6th round of the competition, the men's national chess team of Uzbekistan fought an uncompromising battle across the boards against the Indian team, considered one of the strongest and most formidable lineups in the world, celebrating a sensational 2.5 : 1.5 victory. In the super-clash on the first board, Nodirbek Abdusattorov played a hard-fought draw against Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. Intense matches were also witnessed on the second and fourth boards, where Javokhir Sindarov shared points with Arjun Erigaisi, and Shamsiddin Vohidov split the point with world championship challenger Dommaraju Gukesh.

The fate of the match was decided on the 3rd board by Nodirbek Yakubboev, who performed a miracle: our compatriot skillfully defeated one of India's strongest grandmasters, Nihal Sarin, securing a historic 1 point and an overall victory for Uzbekistan. In a parallel match of our second team, the "Uzbekistan-2" squad defeated the Spain team with a score of 2.5 : 1.5. Abdimalik Abdisalimov's victory over the strong opponent Maksim Chigaev demonstrated the immense potential of our young chess players.

So, how did Nodirbek Yakubboev trap Sarin, how will our main team's victory over India affect the championship race, and will the Olympiad gold remain in Samarkand?

"Yakubboev's move, 3 valuable draws, and the battle with Spain": 5 key events of round 6

Main chess events recorded in the 6th round of the Olympiad in Samarkand:

The Indian giant is defeated: The main lineup of India, filled with world rating leaders, lost to Uzbek grandmasters with a score of 1.5 : 2.5;

Nodirbek Yakubboev — hero of the round: The crucial victory on the third board against Nihal Sarin (1 : 0) decided the outcome of the entire team match;

Harmony in the clash of leaders: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (against Praggnanandhaa), Javokhir Sindarov (against Erigaisi), and Shamsiddin Vohidov (against Gukesh) defended solidly in complex situations, gathering valuable 0.5 points each;

Dignified resistance of "Uzbekistan-2": In a battle with an experienced team like Spain, our youth won with a score of 2.5 : 1.5;

Personal sensation from Abdimalik Abdisalimov: Representing our second team, Abdisalimov defeated international grandmaster Maksim Chigaev, playing one of the brightest games of the day.

46th Chess Olympiad (Samarkand): Full results of round 6

Numbers recorded by Uzbekistan's first and second national teams:

Boards and matchups Team 1 representative Opponent grandmaster Match score Overall result Uzbekistan — India 2.5 : 1.5 (VICTORY) Board 1 Nodirbek Abdusattorov Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa 0.5 : 0.5 Draw Board 2 Javokhir Sindarov Arjun Erigaisi 0.5 : 0.5 Draw Board 3 (Decisive match) Nodirbek Yakubboev Nihal Sarin 1 : 0 Yakubboev's victory Board 4 Shamsiddin Vohidov Dommaraju Gukesh 0.5 : 0.5 Draw Spain — Uzbekistan-2 1.5 : 2.5 Board 1 Jahongir Vakhidov David Anton Guijarro 0.5 : 0.5 Draw Board 2 Abdimalik Abdisalimov Maksim Chigaev 1 : 0 Abdisalimov's victory Board 3 Muhammadzohid Suyarov Jaime Santos Latasa 0.5 : 0.5 Draw Board 4 Humoyun Begmuratov Daniil Yuffa 0.5 : 0.5 Draw

Chess and grandmaster expertise: Why this victory paves the way to the championship

Main conclusions of international chess commentators and FIDE experts:

Removal of the psychological barrier: India had arrived at this Olympiad with stars holding the most formidable ratings (Gukesh, Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa); defeating them allows the Uzbekistan team to take sole leadership in the standings and gain a psychological advantage;

Yakubboev's composure: Nodirbek Yakubboev's ability to shoulder the heavy burden in team matches and deliver a full 1 point in the most difficult moments turns Uzbekistan into an unbeatable monolithic team;

Strategic balance on the boards: Holding draws against aggressive attacking chess players like Gukesh and Erigaisi on boards 1, 2, and 4 demonstrated how thoroughly the coaching staff's tactics were designed;

Potential of the reserve team: "Uzbekistan-2"'s neck-and-neck fight against strong Spain and Abdisalimov's victory over Chigaev are clear proof of how deep the country's intellectual reserve base is.

Round 6 in Samarkand once again proved the absolute world leadership of the Uzbek chess school and brought our team very close to the main gold medal.

In your opinion, after this victory over India, will Uzbekistan's main national team refuse to yield the 46th Olympiad cup on home soil to anyone? How do you assess the performance of Nodirbek Yakubboev, who defeated Sarin on board 3? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this historic intellectual victory of Uzbek sports with all chess fans and your loved ones!