Vivo introduces new X500 series with Dimensity 9600 Pro processor

·2·Technology
Vivo introduces new X500 series with Dimensity 9600 Pro processor

Renowned Chinese company Vivo has officially unveiled its new flagship smartphones, the Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, which are generating significant interest in the mobile market. According to ixbt.com, these devices are the first in the world to be powered by the latest high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor and stand out with their advanced technologies. This is reported by news source.

Advanced display technologies and various sizes

Responding to current user demands, the new models have received significant upgrades in terms of screens. The smartphones are equipped with displays using the new Q11 fluorescent material, developed in collaboration with BOE. This panel supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and a minimum hardware brightness of 1 nit.

Additionally, the screens feature Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Circular Polarization 2.0 technologies, and an SGS eye protection certificate. While the X500 Pro has a compact 6.36-inch screen, the X500 Pro Max model comes with a 6.85-inch 2K resolution Q11 Zeiss Master Color Screen display.

Professional Zeiss cameras

The main focus of the smartphones is their camera capabilities. Both new devices are equipped with improved Zeiss optical systems. The main module utilizes VCS 4.0 technology, Zeiss T* coating, and special blue glass to block unwanted light. The new BlueTouch 900 sensor provides a dynamic range of up to 17 EV.

The key highlight of the X500 Pro Max is the 200-megapixel Zeiss APO-telephoto lens based on the 1/1.4-inch Blueprint x Samsung HP0 sensor. It offers 4x hardware zoom without loss of quality. The standard X500 Pro is also equipped with a Zeiss APO-telephoto lens with a Blueprint x Sony LYTIA 610 sensor, featuring an 85 mm focal length.

Battery capacity and presentation details

The autonomy of the devices is also handled at a high level. The X500 Pro model operates with a 6510 mAh battery, while the X500 Pro Max features an 8000 mAh battery. Both smartphones support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging technologies.

Buyers are offered these flagships in four attractive colors: Sunny Day, Sunset Glow, Night Photography, and Earth Echo. During the event, the base model of the series, the standard Vivo X500 smartphone, was also presented to the public.

VivoSmartphonesDimensity 9600 ProZeissTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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