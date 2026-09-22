Current prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

·143·Technology
Current prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

The current prices for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been announced. The devices are offered at different prices for eSIM and SIM versions.

eSIM versions:

• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,629
• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $2,299
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,899

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB — $2,029
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB — $2,199
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $3,199

SIM versions:

• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,669
• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $2,699
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,999

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB — $2,099
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB — $2,499
• iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $3,799

It is noted that smartphone prices may change daily.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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