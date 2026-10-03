Xiaomi releases large washing machine with three drums and drying system

·21·Technology
Xiaomi releases large washing machine with three drums and drying system

Xiaomi has launched a unique washing and drying complex called Mijia Laundry Pro Supreme Edition, designed for large families. This device stands out for its unique design and three independent drums that allow for simultaneous processing of different types of clothing. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new device consists of two separate units stacked on top of each other, capable of handling up to 18 kg of laundry at once. This approach saves significant time by eliminating the need for the user to run multiple consecutive cycles.

Three independent drums and unique capabilities

The main drum at the bottom of the unit is designed to hold 13 kg of laundry and is equipped with a modern heat pump drying system. Above it, there are two additional smaller drums with a total capacity of 5 kg. Thus, the device offers the following capabilities:

  • Washing and drying large items in the main drum, including bed linen, covers, and heavy blankets;
  • Cleaning small garments, underwear, and other fabrics separately in the two upper small compartments;
  • Independent processing of clothes in each compartment without mixing them with others.
The main advantage of such multi-drum solutions is that all three sections of the Mijia Laundry Pro Supreme Edition feature full drying functionality. Unlike some similar devices on the market, the small compartments here also have moisture removal capabilities, which further simplifies the user's work.

Smartphone control and modern technologies

Although the device includes three independent drums, its vertical design takes up very little space in a home environment. The complex is fully integrated into the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem and can be controlled remotely using the Mi Home app.

Users can monitor the washing process via their smartphone and set individual programs for each drum based on the fabric type. This is crucial for protecting delicate fabrics from damage.

For now, the new product is only available in the Chinese market, with a recommended price of 10,000 yuan (approximately 1,490 USD). However, taking into account local government subsidies, it is possible to purchase the device for 7,700 yuan (1,150 USD). There is no information yet regarding the delivery of the device to Uzbekistan and other markets.

XiaomiHomeAppliancesWashingMachineSmartTechNewProducts
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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