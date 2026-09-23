Xiaomi releases a three-drum washing machine with AI

·28·Technology
Xiaomi releases a three-drum washing machine with AI

A unique innovative solution has been introduced to the home appliance market. According to ixbt.com, Xiaomi has announced the Mijia Healthy Wash Pro smart washing machine, which features three independent drums. With a total capacity of 14 kg, this device allows users to wash different types of clothes simultaneously but in separate cycles. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The new device is available in two versions, with the standard model priced at 600 USD. The advanced version with a drying function costs 745 USD. This price segment is considered a competitive option in the modern market for home appliances with multifunctional and complex technological designs.

Three independent drums and compact dimensions

The main structural feature of the Mijia Healthy Wash Pro is its three separate drums. The main compartment is designed for 11 kg of laundry, while the two smaller drums each have a capacity of 1.5 kg. This approach allows for cleaning children's clothes, underwear, or other delicate items simultaneously without mixing them with the main load.

Each drum has its own water supply system and can operate completely independently of the others. Interestingly, despite a total capacity of 14 kg, the device's dimensions match standard 10 kg Mijia front-loading machines. The body size is 598×597×850 mm, and it is designed to be installed within furniture. Additionally, the diameter of the small drums has been expanded to 230 mm.

Drying, hygiene, and AI capabilities

The modification with a drying function can dry up to 9 kg of laundry at once — 7 kg in the main drum and 1 kg in each of the smaller compartments. The spin speed for all drums reaches 1400 RPM. The device operates with high efficiency in all three compartments.

Special attention is also paid to hygienic processing. A special function ensures 99% sterilization efficiency using cold water without additional chemical disinfectants. The manufacturer claims that this antibacterial effect can last up to 10 days.

The technological innovation also incorporates AI capabilities. The Mijia Lingyun function relies on Xiaomi's proprietary algorithms and the MiMo model. The user only needs to specify the fabric type, color, and stain characteristics, after which the smart system automatically selects the optimal washing and care parameters.

XiaomiMijia Healthy Wash ProSmart TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceHome Appliances
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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