Xiaomi introduces a new dual-drum washing machine

·17·Technology
Xiaomi introduces a new dual-drum washing machine

The Xiaomi brand has introduced another notable device to the home appliance market. According to ixbt.com, the company has announced the Mijia Mini Dual-Tube Washer Dryer 5kg, which features two independent, horizontally positioned drums, and has begun accepting pre-orders. The device is attracting the attention of consumers and experts alike for combining compact dimensions with advanced technical capabilities. This is reported by news source.

The main feature of the new device is its two separate drums with a total capacity of 5 kg. According to ixbt.com, a full wash and dry cycle on this model takes just 40 minutes. This is a convenient solution for users who prioritize time-saving in their daily routine.

Technologies for delicate fabrics and automation

The Mijia Mini Dual-Tube Washer Dryer 5kg is designed to handle various fabric types with care. Specifically, the device includes a special delicate mode for silk fabrics that operates at 40 °C. In this mode, the smart system automatically stops the drying process once moisture is removed to prevent over-drying and preserve fabric quality.

The device is equipped with a high-efficiency direct-drive DD motor and a drum with a diameter of 255 mm. It also features an automatic detergent dispensing system consisting of two 150 ml reservoirs. According to the manufacturer, a single refill lasts for approximately one month, and the automation calculates detergent usage based on the amount of clothing.

Extensive functionality and health protection system

To address various daily challenges, the device includes 34 specialized programs. With these modes, it is possible to effectively remove stubborn stains from milk, blood, coffee, as well as fruits and vegetables.

With a special focus on family health, a certified system for protecting the health of mother and child is also installed. This function allows for the elimination of up to 99.99% of viruses and provides deep sterilization. Initially, the recommended price of the device is 3499 yuan, but considering government subsidies, it can be purchased for 2699 yuan.

XiaomiHome AppliancesWashing MachineNew TechnologiesSmart Home
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Abror Shuhratov
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