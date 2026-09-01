Xiaomi introduces a compact washing machine with two drums

Xiaomi has unveiled the new Mijia Mini Twin-Tub Washer-Dryer 5kg in the Chinese market, a compact washing and drying machine that stands out for its unique technical features. Despite its compact size, the device attracts attention by incorporating two independent drums and a set of modern functions, reports ixbt.com. This is reported by ixbt.com news.

Technical capabilities and performance

The total capacity of the new device is 5 kg for washing, with 2.5 kg allocated to each compartment. At the same time, the drying mode can handle up to 3 kg of laundry at once. Since engineers have implemented separate water supply and drying systems, the mixing of flows between different drums is prevented.

The device is equipped with a direct drive system, capable of spinning the drums at up to 1200 rpm. For detergents, two automatic dispensers of 150 ml each are provided. It is stated that this supply is sufficient for a month of regular use.

Smart features and variety of programs

Users can utilize 34 programs designed to remove various stains, including coffee, mud, and cosmetics. For small loads, there is a quick wash and dry cycle that completes in just 40 minutes. Special conditions are also provided for delicate fabrics.

In particular, the automatic drying mode at 40 °C for silk fabrics stops automatically once the fabric is completely dry. If washed clothes remain in the drum overnight, a special ventilation system prevents the formation of unpleasant odors. Special attention is paid to hygiene, with a 95 °C drum cleaning function added, which guarantees the elimination of up to 99.99% of bacteria and viruses.

Control and pricing policy

According to the provided information, the device works perfectly with the Mi Home app and the HyperOS ecosystem. It also supports voice control and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The body, which is less than 60 cm wide, has dimensions of 598 x 574 x 478 mm and weighs 41 kg.

In the Chinese market, this compact and multifunctional washer-dryer is planned to be sold at a price of 3499 yuan (approximately 520 dollars). So far, no official information has been provided regarding the release date for global markets, including Uzbekistan.