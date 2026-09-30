Xiaomi releases new washing machine with three independent drums

·30·Technology
Xiaomi releases new washing machine with three independent drums

Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Triple-Tube Washing Machine Healthy Wash Pro in the Chinese market, featuring three independent drums. According to ixbt.com, this device, with a total capacity of 14 kg, stands out for its ability to wash three different types of laundry simultaneously or separately. This is reported by news source.

The main drum of the new device is designed for 11 kg of laundry, while the two additional small drums each have a capacity of 1.5 kg. These small sections are intended for washing items like underwear, socks, or baby clothes separately from other garments, with all three sections capable of operating independently at the same time.

Technical capabilities and features

The device measures 598 × 570 × 850 mm. Despite having three sections, these dimensions are nearly identical to standard front-loading washing machines with a 10 kg capacity. In addition to the standard version, a model with a drying function is also available for customers.

The version with a drying function can dry up to 9 kg of laundry, with the main drum handling 7 kg and each small drum handling up to 1 kg. To prevent laundry from mixing, each drum has its own dedicated water supply circuit.

Artificial Intelligence and safety

The control process is enhanced by the Mijia Lingyun AI system, based on Xiaomi's large MiMo model. Users can describe the fabric type, color, and level of soiling, and the system will suggest optimal washing parameters. Additionally, a three-channel dispenser automatically supplies detergent for each drum, with a full tank reportedly lasting about a month.

According to the manufacturer, the cold water sterilization function guarantees the elimination of up to 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, 99.99% of fungi, over 96% of allergens, and 100% of dust mites. To prevent strong vibrations, a unified steel frame, an advanced suspension system, and automatic balancing algorithms that analyze vibrations in real-time are utilized.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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