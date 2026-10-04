No need for a hearing aid: Glasses that both see and hear have been released

·2·Technology
No need for a hearing aid: Glasses that both see and hear have been released

A new turning point has occurred at the intersection of medicine and high technology. The American startup Legato has officially put on sale the «Frames» smart glasses, which simultaneously restore vision and serve as an invisible hearing aid.

Created for people who feel embarrassed or uncomfortable wearing traditional hearing devices, this gadget has the ability to isolate human speech from background noise.

Nothing goes inside the ear: How does the device work?

The main convenience of the gadget is that it leaves the ear area completely open:

  • Intelligent microphones and processor: Microphones built into the frame continuously capture surrounding sounds. The built-in microchip analyzes audio signals in real time, separating the interlocutor's speech from noise.

  • Directional speakers: Sound is directed straight to the eardrum via micro-speakers in the ear area. This means people around can barely hear this sound, while the user continues to perceive external world sounds naturally.

  • Privacy guarantee: The glasses are not equipped with a camera, and conversations are not recorded in memory — all computations occur exclusively on the device itself.

Weight of 34 grams and 10 hours of autonomy

The gadget is almost indistinguishable from regular optical glasses:

  • Lenses: Both optical lenses made according to a doctor's prescription and regular lenses can be installed in the frame. Including the lenses, the weight is around just 34 grams.

  • Battery: With a single full charge, the glasses work continuously for more than 10 hours. The fast-charging system provides another 2 hours of reserve in 30 minutes.

  • Smartphone connection: Connected to the phone via Bluetooth 5.3, allowing you to listen to music, answer calls, and adjust sound parameters through a special app.

Prices and models

Legato offers buyers three different design and frame options:

  • Harmony and Symphony: Starting at $999.

  • Aria flagship model: Set at $1099.

LegatoFramessmart glassesnoise isolation technology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Meta addresses privacy concerns related to its smart glassesMeta addresses privacy concerns related to its smart glasses8 July 22:24Meta Introduces Affordable and Modern Meta Glasses Smart GlassesMeta Introduces Affordable and Modern Meta Glasses Smart Glasses23 June 19:28Google partner Xreal aims to revolutionize the smart glasses industryGoogle partner Xreal aims to revolutionize the smart glasses industry25 May 00:21Google and Gucci will launch AI glasses in 2027Google and Gucci will launch AI glasses in 202718 April 04:59Smart glasses without a camera or speakers: Even Realities G2 model introducedSmart glasses without a camera or speakers: Even Realities G2 model introduced11 July 22:57No Cashier Needed: Cash-Accepting Self-Checkout Kiosks Launched in RussiaNo Cashier Needed: Cash-Accepting Self-Checkout Kiosks Launched in Russia1 July 18:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...