No need for a hearing aid: Glasses that both see and hear have been released

A new turning point has occurred at the intersection of medicine and high technology. The American startup Legato has officially put on sale the «Frames» smart glasses, which simultaneously restore vision and serve as an invisible hearing aid.

Created for people who feel embarrassed or uncomfortable wearing traditional hearing devices, this gadget has the ability to isolate human speech from background noise.

Nothing goes inside the ear: How does the device work?

The main convenience of the gadget is that it leaves the ear area completely open:

Intelligent microphones and processor: Microphones built into the frame continuously capture surrounding sounds. The built-in microchip analyzes audio signals in real time, separating the interlocutor's speech from noise.

Directional speakers: Sound is directed straight to the eardrum via micro-speakers in the ear area. This means people around can barely hear this sound, while the user continues to perceive external world sounds naturally.

Privacy guarantee: The glasses are not equipped with a camera, and conversations are not recorded in memory — all computations occur exclusively on the device itself.

Weight of 34 grams and 10 hours of autonomy

The gadget is almost indistinguishable from regular optical glasses:

Lenses: Both optical lenses made according to a doctor's prescription and regular lenses can be installed in the frame. Including the lenses, the weight is around just 34 grams .

Battery: With a single full charge, the glasses work continuously for more than 10 hours . The fast-charging system provides another 2 hours of reserve in 30 minutes.

Smartphone connection: Connected to the phone via Bluetooth 5.3, allowing you to listen to music, answer calls, and adjust sound parameters through a special app.

Prices and models

Legato offers buyers three different design and frame options: