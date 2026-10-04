European Space Agency plans to build its own orbital station

·1·Technology
European Space Agency plans to build its own orbital station

With the International Space Station set to be decommissioned in 2030, the European Space Agency (ESA) is taking steps to ensure a sustainable presence in low Earth orbit. According to ixbt.com, after European countries supported the initiative to expand space programs, the agency began exploring the possibilities of creating an independent orbital station. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This strategic document envisions building independent capabilities for exploring low Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars, as well as developing crew delivery systems. This step is aimed at reducing Europe's dependence on external partners and ensuring independent access to space.

Independent launchers and new rockets

At the same time, Europe is rapidly expanding its space launch capabilities. As part of the European Launcher Challenge program, the Spectrum rocket from Isar Aerospace successfully reached orbit on its second attempt.

New rockets are designed for a period of expected demand growth, complementing existing launchers like Ariane 6 and Vega C. The launch frequency of these rockets is also being gradually increased due to rising demand.

International cooperation and future plans

ESA representatives are collaborating with the California-based company Vast, which specializes in creating space stations. The company plans to launch a prototype of the Haven-1 station early next year.

ESA astronaut Arnaud Prost will participate in the first crewed expedition to the Haven-1 station. This is expected to be the expert's first space flight, representing a significant experience for Europe.

The agency's head noted that changes in the programs of international partners have highlighted the vulnerabilities of European projects. Therefore, European Union countries have decided to expand their competencies while maintaining cooperation with other space powers.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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