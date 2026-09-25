Australian company HEO captures image of China's Tiangong station

The Australian company HEO has released a new high-resolution image of China's Tiangong orbital station. According to ixbt.com, the resolution of the image taken from space is 12 centimeters per pixel, allowing for a clear view of the space complex's main elements and making it one of the clearest images published recently. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

In the published photo, the station is captured in its characteristic T-shaped configuration with fully deployed solar panels. The main Tianhe module and the two scientific modules, Wentian and Mengtian, are clearly distinguishable. The main uniqueness of the image lies in its extremely high level of detail.

About China's orbital complex

Tiangong is China's national orbital station, designed for the permanent residence of three taikonauts. During crew rotations, it can accommodate up to six people. Its construction began on April 29, 2021, with the launch of the main Tianhe module.

The current full configuration was assembled in 2022 after the successful docking of the two scientific modules, Wentian and Mengtian. The space complex orbits in low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 340–450 kilometers and completes one full revolution around Earth every 90 minutes.

Technical specifications of the station

The station has a T-shaped structure consisting of three pressurized modules with a total mass of about 66 tons. When the solar panels are fully deployed, its length reaches approximately 55 meters. This once again demonstrates the capabilities of technologies for high-precision observation of such large objects from space.

The Tiangong station is equipped with several docking ports for manned Shenzhou spacecraft and Tianzhou cargo ships. The complex also features special scientific platforms on its exterior designed for conducting various scientific experiments.