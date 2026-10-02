Second launch complex under study as part of European space program

·14·Technology
Second launch complex under study as part of European space program

A significant step is being taken as part of Europe's efforts to develop its own space infrastructure and reduce dependence on external influences. According to ixbt.com, the Spanish company PLD Space and the French space agency (CNES) have begun studying the feasibility of building a second launch pad at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. This initiative is part of a large-scale program aimed at increasing the capacity of Europe's commercial launch vehicles. This is reported by news source.

The possibility of locating the new complex in the area of France's former Diamant rocket site is being evaluated. Currently, CNES is working on adapting this area for use by several private operators. The planned pad is intended for PLD Space's Miura 5 and the larger Miura 9 rockets, which will allow for an increase in future launch frequency.

Support and funding from the European Space Agency

These projects are being implemented under the European Launcher Challenge program announced by the European Space Agency (ESA). The main goal of the program is to ensure Europe's independent access to space. The contract, signed in August with a total value of 158.9 million euros, is primarily funded by Spain, with Germany also providing its participation.

It is worth noting that PLD Space is already working on building its first launch complex at the Kourou spaceport. In June of this year, the company became the first private operator in history to sign an agreement with CNES to build a private pad at this spaceport.

Future plans and tests

To date, the company has only carried out one successful flight in its history, with the Miura 1 suborbital rocket successfully launched in October 2023. The first test flight of the Miura 5 rocket, which is the main focus, is scheduled for 2026 from the first complex in Kourou.

The idea of building a second launch complex is currently only in the joint study phase. However, the creation of this infrastructure will provide an important foundation for the sequential and continuous launch of Miura 5 and Miura 9 rockets in the future, which will significantly strengthen Europe's position in the commercial space market.

PLD SpaceKourou SpaceportESAMiura 5Space Program
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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