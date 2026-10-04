Smartphone Camera Test: How Did Flagships Perform at 5x Zoom?

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Smartphone Camera Test: How Did Flagships Perform at 5x Zoom?

The competition between leading flagships in the mobile technology market is intensifying. Renowned insider Ice Universe compared the latest devices from three major brands in his latest camera test. This test evaluated the 5x optical zoom capabilities of the Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphones. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Color Accuracy and Detail Test

According to ixbt.com, the comparison focused primarily on the ability to naturally render objects and maintain color vibrancy. Although all three devices are equipped with modern optical modules, it was confirmed once again that their software and image processing algorithms differ significantly.

During the test, the Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max showed the most accurate color representation when capturing an apple. The color of the main object in the frame was closest to the original. However, the expert noted that a noticeably warm, yellowish tint dominated the image. As a result, the surrounding leaves appeared more yellow and dried out than they actually were.

According to the expert, shifting the color palette slightly towards green would have made the result more natural. Additionally, some unusual issues were observed regarding background blur (bokeh effect), indicating that there are aspects of the device's software that still need refinement.

Results of Apple and Samsung Flagships

The Apple representative, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, faced more serious issues with color reproduction this time. It was found that the overall color gamut of the frames shifted towards a reddish tone. According to Ice Universe's assessment, the white balance distortion on the smartphone was clearly visible.

As a result, despite using the 5x zoom function, the captured image differed significantly from the real scene. This could cause some inconvenience for iPhone users in complex lighting conditions.

According to the test results, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra recorded the most balanced and realistic outcome. Although the image of the apple was slightly more saturated than the original, Samsung rendered the ambient colors most accurately.

The device demonstrated not only the best color palette but also the most natural background blur. This showed that the Galaxy S26 model is one step ahead of its competitors in terms of long-distance photography capabilities.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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