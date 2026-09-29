Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra drops 3x optical zoom

Samsung is planning significant changes to the camera configuration of its upcoming flagship smartphones. According to insiders, the most popular model in the future lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, will completely abandon the traditional 3x telephoto lens. This change is expected to shift the company's approach to mobile photography technology and offer users new capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Ice Universe reports that the next-generation device will implement a mechanism that switches directly from the 1x optical zoom of the main camera to a 5x telephoto lens. Thus, a dedicated 3x optical zoom mode will not be retained. This decision may be related to the need to further optimize the flagship's internal structure and optical modules.

Camera capabilities and new sensors

Technically, the new Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra's main camera will adopt a special ISOCELL HP6 sensor. This component is a custom HPC version specifically adapted for Samsung flagships, and it is expected to further enhance image quality. At the same time, the 5x telephoto lens will remain unchanged, retaining the same sensor and f/2.9 aperture as in previous generation models.

Experts note that this reallocation of the device's optical capabilities will impact the process of photographing distant objects in daily use. The removal of the 3x intermediate zoom may lead to an increased role for digital zoom functions or a reliance on the high-pixel capabilities of the main sensor.

Changes in color gamut

In addition to camera optics, Samsung engineers are also working on image processing algorithms. According to preliminary information, the Galaxy S27 Ultra camera will be distinguished by its warmer color rendering. While previous Galaxy S26 Ultra models provided images with relatively cooler tones, the color temperature in the new smartphone will shift significantly toward warmer tones.

This difference is particularly noticeable when comparing photos of the same scene taken with different devices. Such a change in color gamut serves to make shots look more natural and attractive, as users often prefer warmer and more vivid colors.

Although Samsung has not yet issued an official statement regarding this information, insider data clearly indicates the main directions for future flagship devices. For technology enthusiasts, such changes are considered another important step in the world of mobile photography.