Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera to receive significant upgrades

·6·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera to receive significant upgrades

The camera of the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, is expected to undergo significant changes. According to a report by ixbt.com citing renowned insider Ice Universe, the new device will be equipped with advanced technologies to improve shooting capabilities and provide users with higher-quality shots. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is reported that the Galaxy S27 Ultra model will feature a different color rendering characteristic compared to its predecessors. Specifically, while Galaxy S26 Ultra photos tend to have cooler tones, the color temperature in the new flagship has been shifted to significantly warmer tones. This difference is clearly visible when capturing the same scene with both devices.

Light management and anti-glare control

One of the main camera improvements is the system for managing small bright light sources. In previous Galaxy S26 Ultra models, such objects sometimes appeared overly bright, losing their contours and details. The new Galaxy S27 Ultra effectively blocks and manages such glare.

For example, instead of an overly bright yellow color, the light source appears in a deeper orange hue with clear boundaries. This change is noticeable not only in the main camera module but also in the 5x telephoto lens.

Night photo quality and noise reduction

  • Preserving clear details in dark scenes
  • Smooth shots by minimizing minor noise
  • Equally improved results on main and zoom lenses

Furthermore, the Galaxy S27 Ultra camera improves the handling of dark areas in a frame. By reducing the minor noise clearly visible in Galaxy S26 Ultra photos, the final images are cleaner and sharper.

Experts note that the results of these improvements are particularly evident when shooting at night. Shots taken in the evening or in low-light conditions are expected to reach a new level of quality.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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