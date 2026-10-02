Xiaomi 18 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 200 MP Cameras Compared

·2·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 200 MP Cameras Compared

One of the biggest competitive battles in the smartphone market is back in the spotlight. Renowned insider Ice Universe has put the capabilities of flagship gadgets head-to-head in his latest analysis. This time, according to ixbt.com, the focus is on the potential of 200 MP cameras, and the results are sure to make technology enthusiasts think. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Technical specifications and file size differences

During the comparison, both devices captured photos in ultra-high resolution mode. The shot taken by the Xiaomi 18 Pro has a resolution of 12,288 × 16,384 pixels or approximately 201 MP, with a file size of 82.38 MB. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model recorded an image of 12,240 × 16,320 pixels with a file size of 63.52 MB.

Although both photos were saved in JPEG format, the Xiaomi model's file size was nearly 30 percent larger than its competitor's. The expert notes that this figure is not just a number, but a key indicator of the amount of data contained within the photograph.

Detailing and visual differences

According to the insider's observations, the main difference between the images is particularly noticeable when zoomed in. In difficult areas rich in small leaves, thin branches, and other complex high-frequency textures, the Xiaomi 18 Pro managed to retain more fine details.

Additionally, the Chinese brand's flagship stood out for better representing the integrity of objects. This image has more saturated colors and appears visually sharper. Even to the naked eye, the frame retains its expressiveness, and when enlarged, a high level of detail is revealed.

Sensor capabilities and conclusions

Experts emphasize that file size does not always directly determine image quality. However, in this case, it turned out that the additional size corresponds exactly to the preserved details.

According to the analysis, it was noted that the HP2 sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is starting to show its age in the most complex scenes. The Samsung camera is still capable of recording massive amounts of data, but in a direct comparison in the 200 MP mode, it was acknowledged that the Xiaomi 18 Pro has taken the lead.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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