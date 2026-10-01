Huawei Mate 90 series unveiled with impressive camera capabilities

According to Zamin.uz, citing ixbt.com, Huawei has officially announced the Mate 90 series, its new line of flagship devices. This new series, which includes five models, is generating significant interest in the tech world for taking a major step forward in mobile photography technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The newly introduced series includes the Mate 90, Pro, Pro Max, Pro Max Collector's Edition, and RS Master Edition models. Huawei executive director Yu Chengdong noted that all five devices in this series are equipped with a variable aperture system, further expanding the capabilities of mobile photo technology.

Optical capabilities and smooth adjustment

Comparative analyses show that, for example, the iPhone 18 Pro main camera supports four fixed aperture values. However, the Huawei Mate 90 series offers a continuous and smoothly variable aperture system in the range from F/1.4 to F/4.0. This allows users to exercise more precise optical control.

In portrait photography, this smooth adjustment function ensures perfect control over depth of field. As a result, natural and smooth bokeh effects are achieved, making it easier to manage the focus area in group shots and create the desired atmosphere.

Video and shooting in challenging conditions

During video recording, the continuous aperture prevents sudden changes in frame brightness. This guarantees that transitions between light and shadow appear smoother and more professional.

In challenging low-light conditions, the aperture expands to F/1.4 to increase light intake and reduce noise. Conversely, in very bright environments, it can be closed from F/1.4 to F/4.0 to suppress excess light and create a beautiful starburst effect.

Additionally, according to ixbt.com, the new series reduces edge artifacts caused by layered algorithms. The devices are also equipped with the third-generation Red Maple Primary Color Camera, capable of delivering accurate and natural colors.