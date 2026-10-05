The number of Samsung Galaxy smartphone users has reached 1.2 billion

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The number of Samsung Galaxy smartphone users has reached 1.2 billion

South Korean tech giant Samsung has disclosed global statistics regarding its mobile device audience. According to ixbt.com, the number of people using Samsung Galaxy smartphones worldwide currently stands at approximately 1.2 billion. This figure means that one in every seven people on Earth uses a device from the Korean brand, clearly demonstrating the company's position in the global market. This is reported by reported by.

This statistic was mentioned in a special video released by Samsung's Japan division. It is worth noting that this refers specifically to active users of Galaxy devices, meaning this figure reflects the reach of real users rather than the total number of smartphones sold throughout history. This massive figure illustrates how vast the global ecosystem has become on the technological market scale.

Broad pricing policy and variety of models

Company representatives explained that one of the main reasons for achieving such a massive audience is the wide range of models. Samsung has established the production of smartphones across almost all price categories. From affordable Galaxy A series devices starting at around $150 to advanced foldable flagships reaching $2,400 in some configurations, this range allows the company to cover all layers of buyers.

Thanks to this strategy, every buyer can choose a gadget that suits their financial capabilities. This allows the company to strengthen its position and steadily expand its user base not only in developed countries but also in emerging markets.

Historical path and future prospects

The history of the Samsung brand's Android-based smartphones began back in 2009 with the Galaxy GT-I7500 model. Over the past 17 years, the Galaxy family has grown from a simple line of a few models into a massive global ecosystem, and today it has conquered the milestone of one billion users.

Today, to maintain its leadership in the mobile market, Samsung is focusing on innovations, particularly the integration of AI technologies and improving the quality of foldable screens. The 1.2 billion audience serves as a solid foundation for the company to successfully introduce new services and software ecosystems in the future.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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