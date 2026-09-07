Samsung Galaxy A07s budget smartphone launched

·30·Technology
Samsung Galaxy A07s budget smartphone launched

Samsung has officially announced the start of sales for its new budget-friendly Galaxy A07s smartphone. Currently, the device is being offered to customers in Jordan as one of the initial markets, with a rollout to other countries expected in the near future, although its price has not yet been disclosed. This is reported by Ixbt.com news source.

According to Ixbt.com, the new device stands out in its class due to its technical specifications and long-term software support. The smartphone incorporates compact and convenient solutions that meet modern requirements, positioning it as a reliable tool for daily tasks.

Technical capabilities and performance

The device is powered by a MediaTek G99+ processor built on a 6 nm process. Depending on the customer's choice, the smartphone comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage (for example, the 4 GB and 64 GB version is currently sold in the Jordanian market). Additionally, Samsung has retained a dedicated slot for a microSD memory card for user convenience.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch IPS display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, offering HD+ image quality. The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the side button, making it even more convenient to use.

Camera and autonomy

Regarding photography capabilities, the main camera consists of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors. The front camera is equipped with an 8 MP lens for selfies and video calls. To ensure independent operation, a 5000 mAh battery is installed, and the body is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard.

It is worth noting that the smartphone runs on Android 16 out of the box. Samsung promises to provide not only six years of operating system updates for this model but also six years of security patches.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C port, and a traditional 3.5 mm audio jack for wired headphones. This combination of features makes the new Galaxy A07s one of the most competitive devices in its segment.

SamsungGalaxy A07sSmartphonesAndroidTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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