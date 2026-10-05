Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 may be released with an ultra-thin body

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 may be released with an ultra-thin body

Samsung is planning radical changes to the design of its upcoming foldable flagship smartphone. According to information shared by the well-known insider kro_roe, the company has tasked its engineers with reducing the thickness of the new Galaxy Z Fold 9 to just 3.9 mm when unfolded and 7.9 mm when folded. These figures are expected to mark a new milestone in the mobile industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

If the South Korean tech giant achieves this ambitious goal, the new generation device will be significantly thinner than previous models. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold 9 will be approximately 1.8 mm thinner when folded and 0.6 mm thinner when unfolded. This is considered an important step toward creating ultra-thin technologies.

Technical innovations and expected changes

Currently, there is not much information about the upcoming flagship. However, insiders suggest that in addition to the reduced body thickness, another major innovation may be implemented. According to reports, there is a possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 will feature under-display camera technology. This would provide users with a complete and seamless display.

It is worth noting that the insider kro_roe is known in the tech world for reliable reports. For instance, last year, they accurately predicted the start dates for the One UI 7 beta testing. Therefore, this latest leak is generating significant interest among technology enthusiasts.

Release date and prospects

If Samsung sticks to its traditional and meticulously planned release cycle, the official launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 9 flagship is expected in the summer of 2027. Other technical specifications of the device remain secret for now, but the company's pursuit of such an ultra-thin design will undoubtedly change market trends.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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