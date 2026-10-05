Initial sales of the iQOO 16 flagship are half those of its predecessor

The commercial performance of the new iQOO 16 smartphone in its first days on the market has dropped significantly compared to previous generation models. According to data distributed by ixt.com, the device's results in the first four days after the start of sales were only half those of the iQOO 15 and were on par with the results of the iQOO 13 model. This is reported by news source.

Analysts identified this slowdown in sales based on comparisons covering the same specific time interval, namely the first evening hours of the launch and the following three-day period. Thus, the initial launch results of the last three generations of iQOO brand flagships differ significantly.

Main reasons for the sales decline

Experts believe that two key factors influenced the initial decline in demand for the iQOO 16 flagship. First, the rising cost of memory modules in the global market has affected the final price of the device and increased its production cost. Second, modern users are gradually losing interest in upgrading their smartphones every year.

Nevertheless, technically, the new device is noteworthy for incorporating the most advanced features in its class. In particular, the smartphone is equipped with impressive technological hardware and high-performance components.

Technical capabilities of the flagship

The device is built on a new material called M16 and is equipped with a modern 6.85-inch Samsung Everest screen that supports 2K LEAD 2.0 technology. This provides users with high results in terms of image quality and brightness.

As for photography capabilities, the smartphone's main camera features a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with a 1/1.3-inch optical format. The device is also equipped with a high-quality periscopic camera with a 50-megapixel Sony sensor, which allows for clear photography of distant objects.

In addition, the iQOO 16 model is equipped with a massive 8400 mAh battery and 100 W fast charging technology. These specifications significantly increase the device's autonomy. Currently, this flagship smartphone is preparing for its international market release.