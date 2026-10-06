Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra color options revealed

According to Ixbt.com, the upcoming flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, is expected to be released in four main color variants. New details regarding the device's appearance and design solutions are generating significant interest in the tech world. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

Based on information from well-known insider Ice Universe, the next-generation flagship is expected to be available in black, blue, light pink, and white. These colors are expected to form the main retail lineup, offering users a range of interesting options when choosing their device.

Changes in the color palette

If the leaked information is confirmed, the South Korean company will retain black, white, and blue. At the same time, the violet shade present in previous generations is expected to be replaced by a brighter and more attractive light pink tone in the new series.

Typically, in addition to the main colors, Samsung also prepares exclusive color variants available only through its official online store. Therefore, it is possible that additional colors for the Galaxy S27 Ultra model will be introduced later.

Market prospects

Currently, the official marketing names for the new flagship's colors remain a secret, and no precise information has been announced yet. Nevertheless, early renders of the smartphone have started appearing online, shaping initial impressions of the upcoming gadget.

As competition in the smartphone market intensifies daily, manufacturers are paying special attention not only to technical specifications but also to the color gamut. Samsung's commitment to ensuring a harmony of appearance and style in its flagship models is clearly evident in this news.