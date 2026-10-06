Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra color options revealed

·24·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra color options revealed

According to Ixbt.com, the upcoming flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, is expected to be released in four main color variants. New details regarding the device's appearance and design solutions are generating significant interest in the tech world. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

Based on information from well-known insider Ice Universe, the next-generation flagship is expected to be available in black, blue, light pink, and white. These colors are expected to form the main retail lineup, offering users a range of interesting options when choosing their device.

Changes in the color palette

If the leaked information is confirmed, the South Korean company will retain black, white, and blue. At the same time, the violet shade present in previous generations is expected to be replaced by a brighter and more attractive light pink tone in the new series.

Typically, in addition to the main colors, Samsung also prepares exclusive color variants available only through its official online store. Therefore, it is possible that additional colors for the Galaxy S27 Ultra model will be introduced later.

Market prospects

Currently, the official marketing names for the new flagship's colors remain a secret, and no precise information has been announced yet. Nevertheless, early renders of the smartphone have started appearing online, shaping initial impressions of the upcoming gadget.

As competition in the smartphone market intensifies daily, manufacturers are paying special attention not only to technical specifications but also to the color gamut. Samsung's commitment to ensuring a harmony of appearance and style in its flagship models is clearly evident in this news.

SamsungGalaxy S27 UltraSmartphonesTechnologyGadgets
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may feature three camerasSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may feature three cameras28 September 09:53Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to undergo major design changesSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to undergo major design changes25 August 11:27Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera specs expected to remain unchangedSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera specs expected to remain unchanged14 September 13:22Initial sales of the iQOO 16 flagship are half those of its predecessorInitial sales of the iQOO 16 flagship are half those of its predecessorYesterday 14:58Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera to receive significant upgradesSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera to receive significant upgrades29 September 12:27Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship testing 4x zoomSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship testing 4x zoom1 September 17:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...