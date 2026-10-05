Meat and fish products printed on 3D printers go on sale in US stores

·0·Technology
Meat and fish products printed on 3D printers go on sale in US stores

Foods of the future, which have been tested in laboratory conditions for many years in the field of food technologies (FoodTech), have officially entered the daily consumer market. The international innovative startup Steakholder Foods has launched the sale of artificial steaks and chicken breasts "printed" using 3D printer technology in US supermarkets.

These products are not just traditional plant-based minced meat, but one of the first mass-produced goods manufactured using high-tech 3D printing to match the exact anatomy of real meat.

How is the real marbled meat structure created?

Usually, the biggest drawback of artificial or plant-based meat alternatives was their inability to replicate the true meat fibers (texture) and chewiness. The new technology has solved this problem:

  • Fiber and fat layers: The 3D printing method reconstructs the complex muscle fibers and marbling fat layers characteristic of real animal meat layer by layer with micro-precision;

  • Natural feel: As a result, during cooking and consumption, the product offers a texture and juiciness that is virtually indistinguishable from real beef or poultry.

Perfecta brand: Printer-made fish cutlets

The manufacturer has presented a wide range of products not only in red and white meat, but also in the seafood sector:

  • Seafood taste: Plant-based cutlets with salmon and white fish flavors are being offered to buyers under the Perfecta brand;

  • Market geography: The first batch of innovative products has gone on sale in retail chains and specialized stores in the northeastern regions of the USA;

  • Environmental benefits: According to the project authors, such products serve to sharply reduce the environmental damage caused by livestock farming and overfishing.

Market analysts emphasize that the success of this initiative will be a decisive impetus for the global popularization of 3D technologies in the food industry.

Steakholder FoodsPerfecta3D printerFood technologies
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Pratt & Whitney Tests 3D-Printed Engine for Cruise MissilesPratt & Whitney Tests 3D-Printed Engine for Cruise Missiles21 July 17:25China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)13 September 12:20TCL launches OLED panel inkjet printing technologyTCL launches OLED panel inkjet printing technology14 July 02:57Engineering Revolution: Wind Turbine Blades 4D-PrintedEngineering Revolution: Wind Turbine Blades 4D-Printed5 July 17:00Walmart Finally Starts Accepting Apple Pay and Google PayWalmart Finally Starts Accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay21 August 19:52Nuclear Solution for AI: Ampera Unveils 3D-Printed ReactorNuclear Solution for AI: Ampera Unveils 3D-Printed Reactor5 July 18:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...