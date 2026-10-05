Meat and fish products printed on 3D printers go on sale in US stores

Foods of the future, which have been tested in laboratory conditions for many years in the field of food technologies (FoodTech), have officially entered the daily consumer market. The international innovative startup Steakholder Foods has launched the sale of artificial steaks and chicken breasts "printed" using 3D printer technology in US supermarkets.

These products are not just traditional plant-based minced meat, but one of the first mass-produced goods manufactured using high-tech 3D printing to match the exact anatomy of real meat.

How is the real marbled meat structure created?

Usually, the biggest drawback of artificial or plant-based meat alternatives was their inability to replicate the true meat fibers (texture) and chewiness. The new technology has solved this problem:

Fiber and fat layers: The 3D printing method reconstructs the complex muscle fibers and marbling fat layers characteristic of real animal meat layer by layer with micro-precision;

Natural feel: As a result, during cooking and consumption, the product offers a texture and juiciness that is virtually indistinguishable from real beef or poultry.

Perfecta brand: Printer-made fish cutlets

The manufacturer has presented a wide range of products not only in red and white meat, but also in the seafood sector:

Seafood taste: Plant-based cutlets with salmon and white fish flavors are being offered to buyers under the Perfecta brand;

Market geography: The first batch of innovative products has gone on sale in retail chains and specialized stores in the northeastern regions of the USA;

Environmental benefits: According to the project authors, such products serve to sharply reduce the environmental damage caused by livestock farming and overfishing.

Market analysts emphasize that the success of this initiative will be a decisive impetus for the global popularization of 3D technologies in the food industry.