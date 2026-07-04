World's first 3D-printed nuclear reactor module unveiled in the USA

·39·Technology
World's first 3D-printed nuclear reactor module unveiled in the USA

US startup Ampera has taken a revolutionary step in the energy sector by demonstrating the world's first full-scale nuclear reactor module made using a 3D printer. This technology is expected to become a key solution for providing AI data centers with uninterrupted and affordable energy in the future. Ixbt.com reports .

The device developed by Ampera is described as the world's first solid-state subcritical thorium reactor to be assembled in a factory setting. According to ixbt.com, the uniqueness of the project lies in the fact that it uses thorium, a much more abundant element in nature, instead of traditional uranium. This makes nuclear energy safer and more sustainable.

Safety and innovative design

The reactor is built on a subcritical scheme, meaning it cannot sustain a chain reaction on its own. An external neutron source is required to continue the process. This approach dramatically increases system safety, as the risk of an uncontrolled reaction and explosion is reduced to nearly zero.

Another important aspect of the device is its solid-state design. It has no moving parts, which simplifies maintenance and extends its operational lifespan. 3D printing technology (additive manufacturing) has made it possible to produce complex parts as a single piece and significantly reduce manufacturing costs.

Power source for AI and industry

The demonstrated unit is currently an engineering module that does not yet generate electricity. However, it is planned to become part of a large-scale energy device with a capacity of 30 MW in the future. The system will also be equipped with heat recovery (recuperation) technology.

The manufacturers aim to apply these reactors in the following areas:

  • Large data centers powered by AI;
  • Industrial enterprises and manufacturing facilities;
  • Defense systems and military installations;
  • Marine vessels and long-range transport vehicles.

Although Ampera has not yet disclosed commercial deployment timelines, the company plans to be among the first to bring factory-produced modular nuclear devices to market. Such compact and safe reactors could become an alternative solution for industrial development in regions experiencing energy shortages, such as Uzbekistan.

AmperaNuclear Reactor3D TechnologyThoriumEnergy
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