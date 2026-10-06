A new generation planet is born from the ashes of a dead star

·32·Technology
A new generation planet is born from the ashes of a dead star

An international group of astronomers has obtained the first evidence that new planets can form around Sun-like stars even after they complete their life cycle. This discovery could fundamentally change our understanding of evolutionary processes in the universe. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the ixbt.com publication, the identified celestial body did not exist before the star's destruction and did not undergo the transition to a white dwarf state. The new planet was formed directly from the material the star ejected into space during the final stage of its life.

A new page in stellar evolution

Medium-mass stars like the Sun experience a phase of rapid expansion of their outer shells at the end of their evolution. After helium and other heavy elements are consumed, they scatter these layers into space, resulting in a planetary nebula, while the remaining core becomes a white dwarf.

Previously, the scientific community was skeptical that full-fledged celestial bodies could exist within planetary nebulae. However, observations conducted over the last twenty years have shown that white dwarfs are capable of breaking apart and consuming celestial bodies containing materials characteristic of rocky planets.

The importance of scientific research

Recent studies significantly expand existing scientific views. Scientists are now raising the question of whether entire "second-generation planets" can emerge around the remnants of dead stars.

Experts believe it is possible that such new worlds could even form from the material that our own Sun will eject into space in the future. This allows for a deeper understanding of the circulation of matter in the universe and the processes of stellar system rebirth.

AstronomyStarsPlanetScientific DiscoveryWhite Dwarf
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Astronomers discover a second-generation planet formed from the remnants of a dead starAstronomers discover a second-generation planet formed from the remnants of a dead starYesterday 23:59Exoplanet discovered around the hottest star in historyExoplanet discovered around the hottest star in history30 September 23:21Betelgeuse Turned Out to Be a Binary StarBetelgeuse Turned Out to Be a Binary Star29 July 21:54Astronomers capture the first image of a growing protoplanetAstronomers capture the first image of a growing protoplanet4 October 22:50Scientists create a muon laser capable of 'seeing' through two meters of concreteScientists create a muon laser capable of 'seeing' through two meters of concrete1 October 23:55Transplanted heart adopts the biological age of its new hostTransplanted heart adopts the biological age of its new host1 October 17:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...