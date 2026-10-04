Astronomers capture the first image of a growing protoplanet

·22·Technology
Astronomers capture the first image of a growing protoplanet

An international team of astronomers has, for the first time in history, managed to capture a direct image of a growing protoplanet accumulating gas and dust around it. The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, allows for the practical observation of processes that have long been studied theoretically, marking a significant milestone in planetary science. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this object, named WISPIT 2b, is located 430 light-years from Earth. Its mass is approximately 5 times that of Jupiter, and it orbits its host star at a distance of 57 astronomical units, nearly twice the distance of Neptune's orbit. This unique image was captured using the ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) radio telescope complex located in the Atacama Desert in Chile.

Until now, the process of planet formation was depicted only through theoretical models and computer simulations. According to general scientific theory, a massive cloud of gas and dust collapses to form a rotating disk, within which small solid bodies collide and grow. As a result, terrestrial planets form closer to the star, while gas giants form further away. However, observing this process directly had not been possible until now.

Structures in the protoplanetary disk and their mysteries

Miriam Benisti, director of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany and one of the study's leaders, explained the observed processes: "We can clearly see how both planets are shaping their environment. While WISPIT 2c has created a gap, WISPIT 2b has carved out a trench. Around WISPIT 2b, we have identified gas vortices that were predicted in simulations of disk-planet interaction but had never been observed before."

In scientific terms, the concepts of a gap and a trench in a protoplanetary disk are distinct. A gap refers to a region almost completely cleared of material—such a zone was created by the companion WISPIT 2c, which has a mass of 8 to 12 Jupiters, at an orbit of 15 astronomical units. A trench is a region of lower density where enough material remains for the protoplanet to continue growing.

The era of high-tech observations

The ALMA complex achieved such high resolution by combining data from 66 individual antennas into a single, massive interferometer. This complex architecture allowed for the detailed examination of features beyond the reach of a single instrument, specifically the structure of gas flows around the object. Using the Doppler visualization method, the gas movement in the image was represented in red and blue.

It is worth noting that WISPIT 2b was discovered in August 2025, while its companion, WISPIT 2c, was identified in March 2026. This image, which directly demonstrates the accretion process—one of the central puzzles in planet formation, showing how small particles merge into massive bodies—serves as a valuable source of data for testing theoretical models in practice.

AstronomyProtoplanetALMASpaceScientific Discovery
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Astronomers Discover Rare Radio Galaxy with Four Generations of JetsAstronomers Discover Rare Radio Galaxy with Four Generations of Jets1 October 10:26Persistent hot spot discovered on Betelgeuse star after 7 yearsPersistent hot spot discovered on Betelgeuse star after 7 years7 September 12:24Astronomers capture the latest and most detailed image of the star BetelgeuseAstronomers capture the latest and most detailed image of the star Betelgeuse26 August 23:57Giant decagonal atmospheric anomaly discovered on SaturnGiant decagonal atmospheric anomaly discovered on Saturn3 September 17:58Exoplanet discovered around the hottest star in historyExoplanet discovered around the hottest star in history30 September 23:21Astronomers Detect the First Jet from an Intermediate-Mass Black HoleAstronomers Detect the First Jet from an Intermediate-Mass Black Hole6 August 18:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...