Honor Power 3 smartphone to launch with a massive screen and the new Dimensity 8600 chip

According to Ixbt.com, Honor is preparing to introduce its next-generation Honor Power 3 smartphone. The device is expected to be equipped with a significantly larger display and a massive battery compared to previous models, which is attracting user attention. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to initial leaks, the upcoming gadget will feature a massive 7-inch panel. Another insider confirms that the smartphone will be equipped with a modern flat OLED screen. For comparison, the Honor Power 2 model released last year featured a 6.79-inch flat LTPS OLED panel.

Performance and new processor

Information regarding the smartphone's hardware is also drawing the attention of experts. According to preliminary data, the new Dimensity 8600 system-on-a-chip (SoC), designed for the upper-mid segment, is expected to be the foundation of the Honor Power 3.

This new processor is expected to be manufactured using an advanced 3nm process. The updated processor architecture is expected to significantly increase the device's overall performance while improving the thermal management system. The launch of this chip is scheduled for late 2026 or early 2027, which aligns perfectly with the smartphone's market release timeline.

The smartphone's main advantage

One of the most important and unique features of the device is expected to be its battery. Although the exact battery capacity has not been officially disclosed yet, previous leaks indicate that this model will be equipped with one of the largest batteries in the brand's history.

As a reminder, the previous Honor Power 2 smartphone was equipped with a massive 10,080 mAh battery based on silicon-carbon technology. The new generation representative is also expected to demonstrate performance no less than its predecessor in terms of energy capacity.