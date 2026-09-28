Honor Magic 9 Super Edition: Flagship with 11 000 mAh battery unveiled

·1·Technology
Honor Magic 9 Super Edition: Flagship with 11 000 mAh battery unveiled

Chinese company Honor has officially unveiled its new Honor Magic 9 Super Edition smartphone, equipped with the largest battery in its history. According to ixbt.com, the flagship combines advanced technologies with massive power, starting at $600. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Display and key features

The new device features a 6.81-inch flat OLED screen with a resolution of 2788 × 1280 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The bezels around the screen are only 1.03 mm thick. It also boasts a global peak brightness of 2000 nits and a local peak brightness of up to 10 000 nits, while 3840 Hz PWM dimming reduces eye strain.

Battery and performance

The smartphone's main highlight is the record-breaking 11 000 mAh battery. Interestingly, despite such a massive battery, the body is only 8.1 mm thick and weighs 227 grams. The device supports 80 W wired and 50 W wireless charging technologies.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor was chosen as the hardware platform. To prevent overheating, Honor uses an active cooling system with a built-in small fan. The smartphone runs on the MagicOS 11 operating system based on Android 17.

Camera and additional technologies

The main camera module includes a 1/1.55-inch 200 MP Samsung S5KHP5 sensor. It is accompanied by a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 500 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Modern features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, an infrared port, stereo speakers, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated button for AI functions. A special C3 chip is also used to improve connection quality.

Durability and pricing

The body is fully protected against dust and water according to the IP69K standard. Prices for the Chinese market based on memory configurations are as follows:

  • 12/256 GB version — $600
  • 12/512 GB version — $670
  • 16/512 GB version — $740

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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