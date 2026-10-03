Malfunctions observed in new flagships

·39·Technology
Malfunctions observed in new flagships

Reports have spread on Chinese social media regarding serious performance issues in advanced smartphones running on the latest flagship processors. According to Ixbt.com, the issue concerns devices equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, with users expressing strong dissatisfaction regarding their stability. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It turns out that these problems, highlighted by a well-known insider under the nickname Schrodinger, are primarily worrying owners of the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max and Xiaomi 18 Pro models. Buyers of these gadgets are not hiding the fact that they are facing a number of inconveniences during daily use.

Main defects in smartphone performance

According to complaints left by users, the following malfunctions are being observed in the operation of flagship smartphones:

  • Unexpected closing of applications and heavy games;
  • General instability of system performance;
  • Spontaneous device reboots;
  • Sharp and significant increase in chassis temperature.
At present, the exact causes of the above issues are being officially investigated and have not yet been fully determined. Experts suggest that these malfunctions may be directly related to the architecture of the new system-on-chip (chipset).

At the same time, the possibility that the problem lies not only in the processor itself, but is caused by errors in the software (firmware) of specific smartphone models is also being considered. Engineers are conducting in-depth analysis on this matter.

Interestingly, at the moment, no such complaints have been recorded regarding flagship models running on the new Dimensity 9600 and Dimensity 9600 Pro processors from the main competitor, Mediatek. This indicates that the problems are specific to the Qualcomm product.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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