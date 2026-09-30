Honor to launch four more new smartphones by the end of the year

·35·Technology
Honor to launch four more new smartphones by the end of the year

Although the well-known brand Honor has not long ago unveiled its flagship Honor Magic 9 devices, it plans to release several more new gadgets by the end of the year. This was reported by the well-known insider Digital Chat Station, who has his own sources in the tech world. According to him, the company aims to significantly expand its mobile device lineup. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, one of the most notable devices expected to be unveiled in the coming months is the Honor 700 Pro model. This smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 200 MP high-resolution main camera and dual screens. Furthermore, previous reports indicated that Honor is preparing a device with an additional small screen on the back panel, similar to the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro models.

Mid-range gadget with an ultra-large battery

Another interesting novelty expected to be unveiled by the end of the year is a mid-range smartphone belonging to the Honor X series. The insider claims that this device will be equipped with a massive screen with a diagonal of approximately 7 inches and an ultra-high-capacity battery exceeding 10,000 mAh. This figure is considered a very high result for the modern smartphone market.

In addition, it is said that Honor has accelerated work on a new wide-format foldable smartphone. At the same time, engineers are also testing a concept for a standard smartphone with a wider screen. It is speculated that these devices could become unique alternatives to the Huawei Pura X Max and Huawei Pura X View models on the market.

It is worth noting that Digital Chat Station is known for accurately predicting many innovations in the world of mobile technology. In particular, he was one of the first to correctly reveal the technical specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, that the Realme GT 7 Pro would feature a bright Samsung screen, and that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor would be released before the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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