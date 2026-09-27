Honor Magic 9 Pro Max supports four SIM cards at once

Ahead of the upcoming official launch, the Honor brand has revealed another unique feature of its new flagship, the Magic 9 Pro Max smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the device will be equipped with an advanced Dual Physical SIM and Dual eSIM hybrid system, allowing the use of four mobile numbers simultaneously. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

While most current flagship devices are limited to supporting two or at most three numbers, the new Honor model sets a new standard for mobile connectivity enthusiasts. The device allows for the simultaneous activation of two traditional physical SIM cards and two eSIM numbers. The manufacturer also announced a Dual Standby mode, allowing two selected numbers to remain active in standby mode at all times.

Advanced screen technologies and durability

The smartphone attracts attention not only for its connectivity options but also for its flagship-grade display. According to recently announced information, the Magic 9 Pro Max will feature a unique Black Diamond screen composed of 5600 silicon nitride layers. Thanks to this technology, the display's reflection coefficient is only 1.5 percent, ensuring perfect visibility even under bright daylight and high durability.

The device is equipped with a flat 6.8-inch LTPO display with thin bezels. It has a resolution of 2868 × 1320 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This provides users with the highest quality image for content consumption and gaming.

High performance and impressive autonomy

The smartphone's core hardware also relies on the most advanced components. According to ixbt.com, the model will be powered by the new and highest-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. This powerful device houses a massive 8800 mAh battery.

Battery charging capabilities are also implemented at a very high level. Users will be able to utilize 100 W wired and 80 W wireless fast charging technologies, allowing the massive battery to be charged in a short time.

Professional-grade cameras and protection

The smartphone's optical capabilities are sure to impress many. The device will be equipped with two 200-megapixel cameras (main module and periscope), as well as a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 55-megapixel square-shaped front camera. The chassis is protected to the IP69K standard and features dedicated buttons for AI and camera functions, as well as powerful dual speakers. The official launch of the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max series is scheduled for September 28.