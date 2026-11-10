Lying under cows' hooves: The sensational Govardhan Puja ritual in India (video)

Following Diwali, the famous 'festival of lights' across India, the Govardhan Puja (also known as Annakut) ceremony, dedicated to expressing gratitude to nature and worshiping the Hindu deity Krishna, was widely celebrated. On this day, while hundreds of thousands of people flock to temples, some villages and regions also perform astonishing and highly dangerous ancient rituals.

Under the hooves of cows: A unique symbol of 'blessing'

One of the most controversial clips circulating on social media shows men lying face down in rows in the middle of the street as a herd of decorated cows and bulls walks over them.

In Hinduism, cows are considered sacred and are specially decorated on this day with garlands, colorful paints, and peacock feathers. It is believed that being under the hooves of these sacred animals brings happiness, wealth, and relief from illnesses. For this reason, many men voluntarily and fearlessly decide to take this dangerous step.

Ritual aspect Traditional content Actual performance Animal stampede/trampling Cleansing of sins and seeking blessings People lie on the ground, and a decorated herd runs over them 'Mountain of food' (Annakut) Gratitude for nature's gifts 56 or 108 types of vegetarian dishes are piled up in temples Symbolic mountain model Glorifying the sacred Govardhan Hill A mountain made of cow dung and clay is built in courtyards and streets, decorated with flowers Venerating animals Showing respect and honor to cows They are washed, painted, and given sweets and special feed

'Because cows are considered sacred animals, the belief that the place their feet touch and the body are purified, and all evils are driven away, has kept this extreme ritual alive for centuries.'

Seven-day umbrella: Legend and the secret of Annakut

The roots of the ritual go back to ancient Indian legends. According to the myths, the residents of Vrindavan village used to worship Indra, the god of rain. However, young Krishna explains to the people that they should thank Govardhan Hill, which provides water, green pastures, and shelter—in other words, nature. Angered by this, Indra sends a heavy downpour and flood to the village. Then, to save the people and animals, Krishna lifts Govardhan Hill with the little finger of his left hand like an umbrella and holds it for seven days.

After the people survived in the shelter of the mountain, Indra admits his defeat. For this reason, on the day of the festival, as a sign of gratitude to Krishna, a mountain of food consisting of 56 or 108 types of plant products, called 'Chappan Bhog', is prepared and later distributed to all pilgrims.

In your opinion, should such dangerous traditions within the framework of cultural and religious diversity be preserved, or should human safety come first? Share your thoughts in the comments.