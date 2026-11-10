Prison and turning into scrap metal: How is Kuwait fighting against street racing?

The State of Kuwait has begun implementing some of the world's strictest and most severe punitive measures against drivers who cause chaos on the roads, engage in drifting, and organize unauthorized street races. During a recent special raid, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior did not merely impound the vehicles of the caught offenders; they crushed them under an industrial press before the owners' eyes, turning them into scrap metal.

5 cars under the press: How was the punishment carried out?

It is reported that in an effort to ensure road safety and set an example for those threatening public life, 5 vehicles confiscated from offenders were taken to a special metal recycling plant. Using a powerful hydraulic press, the cars were reduced to a pile of scrap metal within seconds.

The car owners were arrested at the scene and placed in the Central Prison until a court verdict is delivered. They have now not only lost their beloved vehicles but are also facing long-term imprisonment and heavy fines.

Aspect / Procedure Details of the practice in Kuwait Type of violation Street racing, drifting, and dangerous maneuvers Punished vehicles 5 cars were completely crushed and destroyed at a metal plant Fate of the drivers Arrested and imprisoned in the Central Prison until the court decision Legal basis Article 33 of the Kuwait Traffic Law Purpose of the measure Confiscation, destruction of the vehicle, and setting an example for society

«According to Kuwaiti law, drivers who turn roads into racetracks can no longer get away with just paying a fine — the dangerous vehicle will be seized by the state and destroyed».

Legal basis and a public signal

This measure is not a random decision but has a solid legal foundation. According to Article 33 of the Kuwait Traffic Law, the vehicles of individuals who drift or organize unauthorized races on the road, endangering people's lives, are subject to direct confiscation and destruction by the state.

The Kuwaiti police are actively posting videos on social media capturing the moments these cars are being crushed. Through this, official authorities are sending a clear message to other drivers: recklessness on the streets will end not only in the loss of freedom but also in the permanent loss of the car they cherish so dearly.

Do you think this method of drastically destroying the cars of drivers who engage in dangerous drifting and street racing is effective in reducing violations? Share your opinion in the comments.