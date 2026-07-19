Ubtech introduces the world's first mass-produced Uworld U1 robot

·29·Technology
Ubtech introduces the world's first mass-produced Uworld U1 robot

The renowned Chinese company Ubtech has unveiled the Uworld U1 model, causing a major stir in the tech world. The manufacturer claims this is the world's first mass-produced full-sized humanoid robot. While most robots today are designed for industrial use, the U1 model stands out for being created as a domestic companion for humans. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Ubtech has launched several modifications of this device. These include the U1 Lite, consisting only of the upper body, the full-sized U1 Pro, and the U1 Ultra version with advanced movement dynamics. The primary task of the robots is to interact with humans and establish emotional connections, during which AI systems analyze the interlocutor's gaze, voice, and facial expressions.

Technology mimicking human appearance

The Uworld U1 has a technically complex structure. According to ixbt.com, the robot is equipped with 88 servomotors, allowing it to replicate 90 percent of human movements. It can also display nearly 300 micro-emotions, blink, and use a special silicone coating to imitate pores and wrinkles on human skin.

The robot's appearance is offered in two variants: the male model is 183 cm tall and weighs 42 kg, while the female version is 163 cm tall and weighs 35 kg. Engineers managed to reduce the latency between speech and lip movement to less than 20 milliseconds for natural interaction.

However, some shortcomings were noted during the presentation. For instance, the robot's response speed to questions remains low. During testing, when a user said they were feeling unwell, the U1 paused for a long time before responding. This indicates that the AI's real-time decision-making process still needs improvement.

Pricing and market prospects

Ubtech initially promised that these robots would help with elderly care, playing with children, and household chores. But when official sales began, the focus shifted to the robot-companion function. The device's price is set based on the chosen version:

  • U1 Lite and base models — starting from 119,800 yuan (approximately $17,655);
  • High-tech Ultra version — up to 990,000 yuan (approximately $145,717).
Although more than 13,000 orders were received on the first day of sales, most of them account for government procurement and exhibition venues. For now, the Uworld U1 is not as fully autonomous as in science fiction films — it mainly performs simple movements and dance elements at slow speeds. Nevertheless, this project is considered the first serious step toward the mass production of humanoid robots for the consumer market.

UbtechUworld U1RoboticsAIChinese Technology
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