Xiaomi introduces a new graphene heater

·0·Technology
Xiaomi introduces a new graphene heater

The Xiaomi brand has started accepting pre-orders for its new compact and affordable heater, the Mijia Graphene Heater C, on its Youpin crowdfunding platform. According to ixbt.com, this innovative product is entering the market at an equivalent price of just 25 dollars and is attracting attention with its rapid heating capabilities. This is reported by news source.

The new device is manufactured in a minimalist white body characteristic of Mijia appliances, with dimensions of 175×175×472 millimeters and a weight of approximately 1.65 kilograms. A convenient temperature controller is located on the top of the heater, and a special handle for carrying is hidden on the back.

Due to its small dimensions, users can place this heater not only on the floor but also directly on their work desk. In the Chinese market, this gadget is initially priced at 179 yuan, which is approximately 25 USD.

Heating technology and functionality

The main design feature of this model is its rotation system. The body can automatically rotate 80 degrees to the left and right, which helps to distribute heat evenly throughout the room.

The front panel of the device is equipped with a wide curved air outlet and a micro-perforated mesh. According to the manufacturer, this design prevents hot air from hitting a single point in a narrow stream, ensuring it is distributed softly and evenly.

The Mijia Graphene Heater C is based on a modern graphene heating element and a high-torque DC fan. According to the company, the device begins to heat up within just 3 seconds after being turned on.

Power and safety features

The maximum power of the heater is 2000 watts, and an economical 1200-watt mode is also provided for users. Xiaomi states that the device is capable of quickly heating a room in about 10 minutes.

Another advantage of the main heating element is that it additionally generates far-infrared radiation. This is considered one of the key benefits for creating warmth and a comfortable environment at home during the cold season.

XiaomiMijia Graphene Heater CGraphene HeaterChinese TechnologySmart Home
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple iPhone Ultra may undergo a radical design shiftApple iPhone Ultra may undergo a radical design shiftToday, 11:58Huawei Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro launched globallyHuawei Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro launched globallyToday, 11:22Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone will feature the largest battery in its classXiaomi 18 Fold smartphone will feature the largest battery in its classToday, 10:52Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 users report screen deflection issuesSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 users report screen deflection issuesToday, 10:23Honor Magic 8 Pro Named Most Value-for-Money Android FlagshipHonor Magic 8 Pro Named Most Value-for-Money Android FlagshipToday, 08:24AI Revolution: Dyson Introduces 'Smart' Toothbrush with CameraAI Revolution: Dyson Introduces 'Smart' Toothbrush with CameraToday, 06:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations