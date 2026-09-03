Xiaomi introduces a new graphene heater

The Xiaomi brand has started accepting pre-orders for its new compact and affordable heater, the Mijia Graphene Heater C, on its Youpin crowdfunding platform. According to ixbt.com, this innovative product is entering the market at an equivalent price of just 25 dollars and is attracting attention with its rapid heating capabilities. This is reported by news source.

The new device is manufactured in a minimalist white body characteristic of Mijia appliances, with dimensions of 175×175×472 millimeters and a weight of approximately 1.65 kilograms. A convenient temperature controller is located on the top of the heater, and a special handle for carrying is hidden on the back.

Due to its small dimensions, users can place this heater not only on the floor but also directly on their work desk. In the Chinese market, this gadget is initially priced at 179 yuan, which is approximately 25 USD.

Heating technology and functionality

The main design feature of this model is its rotation system. The body can automatically rotate 80 degrees to the left and right, which helps to distribute heat evenly throughout the room.

The front panel of the device is equipped with a wide curved air outlet and a micro-perforated mesh. According to the manufacturer, this design prevents hot air from hitting a single point in a narrow stream, ensuring it is distributed softly and evenly.

The Mijia Graphene Heater C is based on a modern graphene heating element and a high-torque DC fan. According to the company, the device begins to heat up within just 3 seconds after being turned on.

Power and safety features

The maximum power of the heater is 2000 watts, and an economical 1200-watt mode is also provided for users. Xiaomi states that the device is capable of quickly heating a room in about 10 minutes.

Another advantage of the main heating element is that it additionally generates far-infrared radiation. This is considered one of the key benefits for creating warmth and a comfortable environment at home during the cold season.