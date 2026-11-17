A new step has been taken in Kazakhstan to further improve and digitize the law enforcement system. According to "airpress.kz", police officers in Almaty have begun testing smart glasses equipped with biometric video analytics. For now, this innovative device is being used as a single unit.

How do smart glasses work?

This modern device scans the faces of citizens passing by the patrol officer and automatically compares them with the police department's wanted databases in real-time.

If the system detects a match in the database, the necessary information and alerts are displayed directly on the screen in the lenses of the glasses. This allows the police officer to act immediately, especially in crowded places, without having to be distracted by tablets or smartphones.

Technology features Capabilities and indicators Device type Smart glasses with biometric video analytics function Test area Almaty city (public places, mosques, and crowded areas) Number of cameras in the city Currently 63,000, to be increased to 130,000 by 2032 Current year indicator 360 wanted persons apprehended via cameras

First practical result and city video surveillance system

Although the device is still in the testing phase, it has already shown its first practical result. While patrolling one of the mosques in Almaty, the smart glasses system identified a man wanted by the Shymkent police among the crowd. After checking his documents, he was immediately detained as a suspect.

For information, it is worth noting that these smart glasses are being introduced as an addition to the city's general video surveillance system. According to the police department, there are currently about 63,000 cameras operating in Almaty. It is planned to increase this number to 130,000 by 2032, and with their help, 360 wanted persons have already been identified and apprehended since the beginning of this year. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is currently keeping the manufacturer of the glasses, their cost, and the full list of connected databases confidential.

In your opinion, how much does the use of such smart technological devices and artificial intelligence in the activities of law enforcement agencies help ensure security? Leave your opinion in the comments!