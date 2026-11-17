The Kyrgyz parliament is discussing a new draft law aimed at significantly tightening criminal liability for organizing and advertising financial pyramid schemes. According to "IA 24.kg", the amendments to a series of laws proposed by MP Dastan Bekeshev intend to hold not only the organizers of these schemes accountable but also banks that illegally issue online loans in citizens' names.

Strict penalties for financial pyramids

Under the proposed new amendments, organizing a financial pyramid could be punishable by up to 12 years of imprisonment. Additionally, individuals who actively advertise such suspicious projects could face up to 5 years in prison. These measures are aimed at preventing the public from being defrauded and losing large sums of money.

Initiative to hold banks accountable for loans

The draft document also includes new mechanisms designed to prevent fraudsters from taking out online loans in the names of victims. According to the proposal:

24-hour hold: Banks must be required to suspend any suspicious online loan disbursements for 24 hours (with the possibility of extending the verification process for up to 5 business days).

Alternative communication methods: If fraudsters have compromised a phone or application, verification via that number is strictly prohibited, and a different, secure method of contact will be required.

Internal investigation: It is mandated that banks conduct an official internal investigation within 10 business days (up to a maximum of 30 calendar days) after a victim files a complaint.

New procedures and requirements Legal consequences and guarantees Suspension of penalties During the investigation, no penalties are charged to the debtor, and the debt is not transferred to collection agencies. Clearing credit history If it is proven that the citizen did not provide consent, the bank loses the right to demand payment and must clear the credit history. Asset protection Victims are permitted to place a lien on the suspects' assets even before a court ruling.

Asset protection and support for victims

Furthermore, under the new initiative, individuals who have fallen victim to fraud will be granted the right to have a lien placed on the suspects' assets even before a formal lawsuit is filed. This prevents fraudsters from selling or hiding their assets from other parties.

Do you think that making banks fully responsible for the security of online loans will help reduce cases of fraud? Leave your opinion in the comments!