Parents of teenagers who harassed a woman searching for her cat in Kazakhstan fined

In the city of Aktobe, Kazakhstan, a woman who posted an ad about her lost cat was systematically harassed by a group of teenagers. They called from various numbers, meowed like cats over the phone, insulted the woman, and mocked her. This was reported by New Times.kz.

According to the woman, at first, they called her 10–12 times a day. Later, the number of calls increased to 50–60. The teenagers filmed their actions and posted them on TikTok. One of the videos was viewed 12–13 thousand times within 24 hours.

Exhausted by the situation, the woman saved the recordings of the calls and contacted the police. During the investigation by law enforcement agencies, three minors involved in the incident were identified.

The teenagers came to the police station with their parents and apologized to the woman. A preventive conversation was held with them. The teenagers' parents were held administratively liable for failing to pay sufficient attention to their children's upbringing.

The woman stated that each parent was fined 21,000 tenge.