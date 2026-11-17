Sharifa Davronova ranks second in the USA: Her result gains global attention
Another joyful achievement for Uzbekistan's athletics! Asian Games triple jump champion Sharifa Davronova has secured second place in the ranking of best performances recorded in the USA for the 2026 season. Our compatriot surpassed a number of leading athletes with a result of 14.35 meters.
Interestingly, the athlete in first place, Aleksandra Nacheva of Bulgaria, also recorded a 14.35-meter jump under allowable wind conditions, just like Sharifa. This once again confirms how high the Uzbek athlete's performance level is.
Sharifa Davronova among the strongest athletes in the USA
The statistics website Athletic.net has published its Top 10 list of the best track and field results recorded across all age categories in the United States in 2026.
This ranking does not only cover professional athletes. It also includes college students, top high school students, and international athletes competing on behalf of US universities and clubs.
In the "Women's 2026 United States Top 10 Track & Field Performance List," Sharifa Davronova took second place in the triple jump with a result of 14.35 meters.
Matching the leader
The leader of the ranking, Bulgaria's Aleksandra Nacheva, took first place with a result of 14.40 meters. However, she recorded this mark with a tailwind of +3.4 meters per second, which exceeds the allowable limit.
The most notable aspect is that Nacheva's best result under allowable wind conditions is also 14.35 meters. In other words, she is not superior to Sharifa Davronova in this regard.
An important result for Uzbekistan's athletics
Sharifa Davronova's position in this ranking demonstrates her competitiveness on the international stage. Being second in a list that covers various age groups and sports systems in the USA is a remarkable achievement.
This means that based on 2026 season statistics, the Uzbek athlete holds one of the two best triple jump results recorded on US soil.
For Sharifa, this is not just a ranking position, but an important indicator showcasing the potential of Uzbek athletics.
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