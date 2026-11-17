Another joyful achievement for Uzbekistan's athletics! Asian Games triple jump champion Sharifa Davronova has secured second place in the ranking of best performances recorded in the USA for the 2026 season. Our compatriot surpassed a number of leading athletes with a result of 14.35 meters.

Interestingly, the athlete in first place, Aleksandra Nacheva of Bulgaria, also recorded a 14.35-meter jump under allowable wind conditions, just like Sharifa. This once again confirms how high the Uzbek athlete's performance level is.

Sharifa Davronova among the strongest athletes in the USA

The statistics website Athletic.net has published its Top 10 list of the best track and field results recorded across all age categories in the United States in 2026.

This ranking does not only cover professional athletes. It also includes college students, top high school students, and international athletes competing on behalf of US universities and clubs.