Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has reached out to Russian wrestler Ahmed Gadjimagomedov following a mass brawl in Abu Dhabi. The Georgian fighter apologized for insulting his family and proposed putting an end to the conflict.

"Ahmed, we shook hands after the incident, and that was supposed to be the end of it. But then we saw in the circulated video that I had insulted your family. I want to apologize specifically for that. I had no such intention.

When you approached me, grabbed my hand, and started shouting in another language, I didn't even know who you were. We need to put an end to this incident. We have many mutual friends. If you want to meet, write to me directly," Dvalishvili wrote.