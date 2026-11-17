Merab Dvalishvili apologizes to Russian fighter after altercation with Usman Nurmagomedov
Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has reached out to Russian wrestler Ahmed Gadjimagomedov following a mass brawl in Abu Dhabi. The Georgian fighter apologized for insulting his family and proposed putting an end to the conflict.
"Ahmed, we shook hands after the incident, and that was supposed to be the end of it. But then we saw in the circulated video that I had insulted your family. I want to apologize specifically for that. I had no such intention.
When you approached me, grabbed my hand, and started shouting in another language, I didn't even know who you were. We need to put an end to this incident. We have many mutual friends. If you want to meet, write to me directly," Dvalishvili wrote.
How did the brawl in Abu Dhabi start?
Last week, a tense situation arose between Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov in the lobby of a hotel in Abu Dhabi. While Dvalishvili was giving an interview, Usman slapped him in the face, after which a mass brawl broke out between the members of the two teams.
The participants were arrested by the police. It was later reported that six members of the Russian team were sentenced to six months in prison, while Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili were only fined.
However, on November 17, the court decided to release Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates. The fines imposed on them were also halved.
Merab wants to end the conflict
Dvalishvili's message to Ahmed is aimed at easing the tension between the participants of the conflict. He also expressed his readiness to meet with the Russian athlete in person.
It is now of interest how Gadjimagomedov will respond to this apology. The Abu Dhabi conflict, which caused a major stir in the MMA world, has thus entered a new phase.
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