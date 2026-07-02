World First: Mini-PC Powered Directly by a Nuclear Reactor

·2·Technology
World First: Mini-PC Powered Directly by a Nuclear Reactor

A revolutionary event has occurred at the intersection of energy and high technology: the startup Valar Atomics has become the first in the world to successfully power a personal computer using a compact nuclear reactor. This experiment demonstrated how crucial nuclear energy is in meeting the massive energy requirements of AI systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

During the demonstration, an Nvidia RTX Spark mini-PC equipped with an Nvidia Blackwell GPU was used. Valar Atomics specialists connected the computer to a microreactor named Ward 250. When the device's power reached 37 percent of its nominal rating, the system successfully booted and began operating stably. Ixbt.com reports this based on the company's presentation.

Technological Process and Safety Issues

According to Valar Atomics CEO Isaiya Taylor, the reactor's capabilities are not limited to a single computer. Currently, the company's official website is hosted on a server powered by the Ward 250 device. This technology is based on converting the thermal energy generated by nuclear fission directly into electricity.

The reactor's operating principle is as follows: uranium atoms split in the device's core every second, releasing approximately 100 kW of thermal power. A helium-based cooling system removes this heat, which is then converted into the electrical energy required for computing equipment via a thermoelectric generator.

The Future of AI and Nuclear Energy

Today, the amount of energy consumed by AI clusters and data centers is growing geometrically. Consequently, global technology giants are moving away from traditional energy sources in search of more stable and autonomous solutions. The collaboration between Valar Atomics and Nvidia was established for this exact purpose.

Currently, major corporations such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle are actively investing in Small Modular Reactors (SMR). Experts believe that in the future, AI infrastructure could transition entirely to a network of such microreactors. This would not only ensure energy independence but also significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although Valar Atomics calls itself the first startup to achieve a practical result, according to the US Department of Energy, companies like Deployable Energy and Antares Nuclear have also made serious progress in this direction. However, the demonstration of powering consumer-grade hardware with nuclear energy has ushered in a new era in the field.

Valar AtomicsNvidiaNuclear EnergyMicroreactorAI
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